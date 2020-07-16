WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.67. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.042 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

