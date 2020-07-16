World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,078,000 after acquiring an additional 217,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

INT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

