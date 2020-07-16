Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $15.44. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 14,083,131 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WKHS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. purchased 36,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $103,677.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 580,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,572,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,513 shares of company stock worth $10,892,715 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

