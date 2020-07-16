Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Raised to $27.00

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $12.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WKHS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $16.50 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. bought 36,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $103,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

