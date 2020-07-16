Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Down 5.7%

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $184.26 and last traded at $184.77, 1,761,327 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,391,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

Get Workday alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,675 shares of company stock valued at $84,173,799. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Workday by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.