Wisdom Tree Investments’ (WETF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.75 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WETF. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.59 million, a PE ratio of -336.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

