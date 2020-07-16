Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Lowered by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries comprises about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $349,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 49,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

