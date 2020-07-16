Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.37. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

In related news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $70,920.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $62.06 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

