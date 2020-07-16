Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $129.34 and last traded at $129.70, approximately 681,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 674,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.54.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 175.27, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $2,015,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

