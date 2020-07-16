Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Decreased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,133,253 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 7.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Williams Companies worth $148,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.80. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

