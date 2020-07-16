Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.76.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

