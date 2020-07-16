William Hill (LON:WMH) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the gambling company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMH. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.60) target price (up previously from GBX 124 ($1.53)) on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, April 27th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of William Hill to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of William Hill to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.85 ($2.08).

William Hill stock opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.58. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Matthew Ashley bought 220,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,208.02 ($2,717.23).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

