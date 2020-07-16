Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Willdan Group reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $279.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $113,648.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.