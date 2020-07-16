White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,510.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $864.23 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $884.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $969.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,787.93 and a beta of 0.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.