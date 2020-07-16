Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.82

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.82 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 418692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.
About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
