Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.82

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.82 and last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 418692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDO. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Laurentian lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.30 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$57.33 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.