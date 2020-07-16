WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.09. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

WSBC stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,836 shares of company stock valued at $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $703,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $1,498,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.