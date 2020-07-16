Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Visa by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Visa by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Visa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $193.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

