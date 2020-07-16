Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

