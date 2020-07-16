Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.16% of United Bankshares worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 257,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

