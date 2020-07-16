Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

