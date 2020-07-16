Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $2.43 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.63. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.