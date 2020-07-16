Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 944 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.