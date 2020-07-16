Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 558 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

