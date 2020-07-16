Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 434 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,296 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPLK. BidaskClub upgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $199.78 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 663 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $104,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,924.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,296 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $459,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,765,376.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

