Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 4,018 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

