Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $145.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

