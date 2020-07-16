Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,002 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 145.1% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 66,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Shares of PM opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

