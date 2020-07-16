Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on Dell in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.05.

In other news, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $5,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,774 shares of company stock worth $10,003,989. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

