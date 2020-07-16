Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 19,349 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $183.66 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

