Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 170.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 22.0% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $571.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $574.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $580.32.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

