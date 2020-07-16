Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,345 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

