Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Target by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Target by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

