Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $434,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 421.9% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,946.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 57.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $3,227,590. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

