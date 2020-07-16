Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $1,105,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

APD stock opened at $280.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.89.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

