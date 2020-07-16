Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,466,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $102,592,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.76.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

