Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

