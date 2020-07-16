Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 12,998 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Community Bank System worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,246,000 after buying an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Community Bank System by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $6,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

