Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $819,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,427,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,592,000 after buying an additional 2,896,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,923,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,831,000 after buying an additional 2,093,926 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Eaton by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,496,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after buying an additional 1,407,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,562,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 1,087,478 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

