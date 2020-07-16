Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $4.07 Million in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

