Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

