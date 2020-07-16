Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $109,436,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Nomura upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average is $231.57.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

