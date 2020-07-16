Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $3,801,376.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,385 shares of company stock worth $63,046,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.56.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $209.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

