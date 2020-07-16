Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,904 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.07% of AAON worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAON. BidaskClub cut shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.74.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,077,805.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,607,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

