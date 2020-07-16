Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $203.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

