Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,287,000 after buying an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 20.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,672,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,841,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

