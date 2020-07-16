Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of FirstCash worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,174.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 732,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $54,429,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,072,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,653,000 after purchasing an additional 347,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth $12,919,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

FirstCash stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

