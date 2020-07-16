Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

QCOM opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

