Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 251.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $414.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.