Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 299,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $260.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

