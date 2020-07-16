Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,491 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after buying an additional 1,960,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $10,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

FedEx stock opened at $158.50 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,361,558. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

